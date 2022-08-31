T.R.A.M.U. set-up at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Coast Guard Station Rockland assist volunteers from across the First District in setting up the Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit, or T.R.A.M.U., based out of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to provide medical services to members of that station as well as other local units in Rockland, Maine on August 31, 2022. The team with the T.R.A.M.U. was able to set up the tent for the unit within 2 hours which will house the health services technicians who will be providing HIV blood draws and immunization shots. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)