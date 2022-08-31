Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T.R.A.M.U. set-up at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Members from Coast Guard Station Rockland assist volunteers from across the First District in setting up the Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit, or T.R.A.M.U., based out of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to provide medical services to members of that station as well as other local units in Rockland, Maine on August 31, 2022. The team with the T.R.A.M.U. was able to set up the tent for the unit within 2 hours which will house the health services technicians who will be providing HIV blood draws and immunization shots. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857175
    VIRIN: 220831-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109214794
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T.R.A.M.U. set-up at U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Operations
    Health Services
    Readiness
    Deployable
    Northeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT