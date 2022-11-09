Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sweat and Tears: Team Bliss marks 9/11 during special FMWR fitness event

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers, civilians, and family members gathered to remember and work hard during Bliss FMWR's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 11, 2022.

