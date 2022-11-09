Soldiers, civilians, and family members gathered to remember and work hard during Bliss FMWR's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857173
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220911
|Filename:
|DOD_109214736
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
This work, Sweat and Tears: Team Bliss marks 9/11 during special FMWR fitness event, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
