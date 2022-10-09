Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders speak to Nebraska Air Guard expansion

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, 170th Group Commander Col. Wendy Squarcia, and 55th Wing Commander Col. Kristin Thompson all speak about the benefits of the expansion of the Nebraska Air National Guard's 170th Group at Offutt Air Force Base following the public announcement Sept. 10, 2022.

    The 170th Group – an innovative Nebraska Air National Guard organization that has provided both full-time and part-time support to the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base for the past 20 years in the areas of formal flight training, airfield operations, flight records, scheduling and other current operations and plans – is doubling in size, expanding into aircraft maintenance and intelligence support.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857169
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-SP306-894
    Filename: DOD_109214593
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Offutt Air Force Base
    55th Wing
    170th Group

