Leaders speak to Nebraska Air Guard expansion

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, 170th Group Commander Col. Wendy Squarcia, and 55th Wing Commander Col. Kristin Thompson all speak about the benefits of the expansion of the Nebraska Air National Guard's 170th Group at Offutt Air Force Base following the public announcement Sept. 10, 2022.



The 170th Group – an innovative Nebraska Air National Guard organization that has provided both full-time and part-time support to the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base for the past 20 years in the areas of formal flight training, airfield operations, flight records, scheduling and other current operations and plans – is doubling in size, expanding into aircraft maintenance and intelligence support.