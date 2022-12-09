MHSRS 2022 Opening Plenary Session

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Ms. Seileen Mullen; Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight, Dr. Terry M. Rauch; President of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Dr. Jonathan Woodson; Defense Health Agency Director, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place; and Deputy Assistant Director, Research and Engineering Brig. Gen. Katherine A. Simonson opened the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium with a morning plenary at the Gaylord Hotel in Kissimmee, FL on Monday, September 12, 2022. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases. (Defense Health Agency video by Ms. Sara Barger, and Mr. Patrick Moore)