Maryland Air National Guard Supports Maryland Fleet Week

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard supported the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City and at Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland from September 10-11. The 175th Maintenance Group setup an A-10C Thunderbolt II static display and crew chiefs were present to speak with and answer questions from the local community. Also present were members of the 175th Wing Recruiting Office and student flight who were there to speak with Fleet Week attendees about the Maryland Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857152
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-AH104-960
|Filename:
|DOD_109214314
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
