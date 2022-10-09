Maryland Air National Guard Supports Maryland Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland Air National Guard supported the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City and at Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland from September 10-11. The 175th Maintenance Group setup an A-10C Thunderbolt II static display and crew chiefs were present to speak with and answer questions from the local community. Also present were members of the 175th Wing Recruiting Office and student flight who were there to speak with Fleet Week attendees about the Maryland Air National Guard.