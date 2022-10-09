Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guard Supports Maryland Fleet Week

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Members of the Maryland Air National Guard supported the 2022 Maryland Fleet Week at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore City and at Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland from September 10-11. The 175th Maintenance Group setup an A-10C Thunderbolt II static display and crew chiefs were present to speak with and answer questions from the local community. Also present were members of the 175th Wing Recruiting Office and student flight who were there to speak with Fleet Week attendees about the Maryland Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857152
    VIRIN: 220910-F-AH104-960
    Filename: DOD_109214314
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    A-10
    Fleet Week
    175th Wing

