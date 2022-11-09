Never forget: Firefighters conduct 9/11 memorial stair climb

Firefighters from the 507th Fire Flight on Tinker Air Force Base commemorate the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks with their annual 110 floor stair climb, Sep. 11, 2022. This was the 15th iteration of the memorial stair climb. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)
|09.11.2022
|09.13.2022 10:09
|Package
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
