    Never forget: Firefighters conduct 9/11 memorial stair climb

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 507th Fire Flight on Tinker Air Force Base commemorate the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks with their annual 110 floor stair climb, Sep. 11, 2022. This was the 15th iteration of the memorial stair climb. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Czajka)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857144
    VIRIN: 220912-F-JC105-1001
    Filename: DOD_109214154
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    This work, Never forget: Firefighters conduct 9/11 memorial stair climb, by SSgt Jasmine Czajka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

