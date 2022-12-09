Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 0222

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Nicholas Session 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Day 1 of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 saw the competing teams take on a ruck march; combat medical treatment and evacuation under fire; and basic tactical maneuvers while under fire Sept. 12, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

    TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise. The competition shows each team's ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready, and resilient team, while facing stiff competition from other TRADOC centers of excellence. The competition is from Sept. 12-16, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857137
    VIRIN: 220913-A-GB294-100
    Filename: DOD_109214086
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 0222, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Best Squad
    TRADOCBSC22

