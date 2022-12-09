U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 0222

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Day 1 of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 saw the competing teams take on a ruck march; combat medical treatment and evacuation under fire; and basic tactical maneuvers while under fire Sept. 12, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.



TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise. The competition shows each team's ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready, and resilient team, while facing stiff competition from other TRADOC centers of excellence. The competition is from Sept. 12-16, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.