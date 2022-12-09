Day 1 of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 saw the competing teams take on a ruck march; combat medical treatment and evacuation under fire; and basic tactical maneuvers while under fire Sept. 12, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise. The competition shows each team's ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready, and resilient team, while facing stiff competition from other TRADOC centers of excellence. The competition is from Sept. 12-16, 2022, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857137
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-GB294-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109214086
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 0222, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT