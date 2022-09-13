Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quizzing, Gamification and Agile Training the Future of Courseware

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Air Refueling Squadron proudly presents their submission to the 2023 Air Force SparkTank competition featuring innovations made to training methods through Learn2Win.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 09:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857136
    VIRIN: 220913-F-F3508-1001
    Filename: DOD_109214074
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: OK, US

    This work, Quizzing, Gamification and Agile Training the Future of Courseware, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SparkTank

