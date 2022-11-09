Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB and 1CD ACB Transfer of Authority Rehearsal B-Roll

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and the Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse a transfer of authority ceremony at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 11, 2022. The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade assumed responsibility of the aviation component of Atlantic Resolve, providing air support capabilities to units deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 06:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857125
    VIRIN: 220913-A-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109213912
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD CAB and 1CD ACB Transfer of Authority Rehearsal B-Roll, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    CombatAviationBrigade
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

