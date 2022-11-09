1AD CAB and 1CD ACB Transfer of Authority Rehearsal B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and the Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse a transfer of authority ceremony at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 11, 2022. The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade assumed responsibility of the aviation component of Atlantic Resolve, providing air support capabilities to units deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|09.11.2022
|09.13.2022 06:47
|B-Roll
|857125
|220913-A-KB014-1001
|DOD_109213912
|00:02:14
|POWIDZ, PL
|2
|2
