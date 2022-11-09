1AD CAB and 1CD ACB Transfer of Authority Rehearsal B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857125" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and the Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse a transfer of authority ceremony at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 11, 2022. The 1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade assumed responsibility of the aviation component of Atlantic Resolve, providing air support capabilities to units deployed to Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)