Suicide Prevention Month Chaplain Cpt. Malik Shakoor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857123" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cpt. Malik Shakoor, Chaplain for 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, shares his personal struggles in the start of his career Sept. 13 in Sembach, Germany. Army Chaplains provide confidential counselings and are available to anyone seeking help. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)