    Suicide Prevention Month Chaplain Cpt. Malik Shakoor

    RP, GERMANY

    09.13.2022

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Cpt. Malik Shakoor, Chaplain for 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, shares his personal struggles in the start of his career Sept. 13 in Sembach, Germany. Army Chaplains provide confidential counselings and are available to anyone seeking help. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 08:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857123
    VIRIN: 220913-A-JK865-628
    Filename: DOD_109213866
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USarmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    Peoplefirst

