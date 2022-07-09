Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri

    RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Command Sergeant Major of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, explains the importance of a healthy work environment Sept. 7 in Sembach, Germany. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not of weakness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 08:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857120
    VIRIN: 220907-A-JK865-039
    Filename: DOD_109213850
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    Peoplefirst
    ShieldofVictory

