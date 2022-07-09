U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Command Sergeant Major of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, explains the importance of a healthy work environment Sept. 7 in Sembach, Germany. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not of weakness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857120
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-JK865-039
|Filename:
|DOD_109213850
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Suicide Prevention Month Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
