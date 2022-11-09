AMMAN, Jordan - U.S. Special Forces soldiers familiarized Jordanian, Lebanese, and Iraqi service members on employing controlled demolition. This took place at King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan as part of the nationwide Eager Lion exercise held throughout the Kingdom every two years including nearly 30 nations. Partner nations exchanged tactics and best practices on deploying explosives safely to execute the desired effect on the battlefield. Familiarizations like this enhance partner force experience, capabilities, and readiness; adding yet another skill set to leverage in their combat effectiveness.
(U.S. Army Video by Spec. Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 07:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857115
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-JD616-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109213833
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Controlled demolition familiarization - Eager Lion 22, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT