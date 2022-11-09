Controlled demolition familiarization - Eager Lion 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857115" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AMMAN, Jordan - U.S. Special Forces soldiers familiarized Jordanian, Lebanese, and Iraqi service members on employing controlled demolition. This took place at King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan as part of the nationwide Eager Lion exercise held throughout the Kingdom every two years including nearly 30 nations. Partner nations exchanged tactics and best practices on deploying explosives safely to execute the desired effect on the battlefield. Familiarizations like this enhance partner force experience, capabilities, and readiness; adding yet another skill set to leverage in their combat effectiveness.

(U.S. Army Video by Spec. Kevin Butler)