    Controlled demolition familiarization - Eager Lion 22

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    09.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    AMMAN, Jordan - U.S. Special Forces soldiers familiarized Jordanian, Lebanese, and Iraqi service members on employing controlled demolition. This took place at King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan as part of the nationwide Eager Lion exercise held throughout the Kingdom every two years including nearly 30 nations. Partner nations exchanged tactics and best practices on deploying explosives safely to execute the desired effect on the battlefield. Familiarizations like this enhance partner force experience, capabilities, and readiness; adding yet another skill set to leverage in their combat effectiveness.
    (U.S. Army Video by Spec. Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 07:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857115
    VIRIN: 220911-A-JD616-002
    Filename: DOD_109213833
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: AMMAN, JO 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Controlled demolition familiarization - Eager Lion 22, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Eager Arms

