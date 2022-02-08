Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    424th ABS Airmen conduct Combat Offload B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.02.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron perform a combat offload, method B from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 39th Airlift Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857110
    VIRIN: 220802-A-BD610-1999
    Filename: DOD_109213759
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 424th ABS Airmen conduct Combat Offload B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    424th Air Base Squadron
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

