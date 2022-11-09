An audiogram depicting the stone memorial from September 9, 2002 and Chaplin Dwayne Jones's speech during the remembrance at Incirlik Air Base, Sept. 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 03:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857103
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-DJ826-917
|Filename:
|DOD_109213655
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial audiogram, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT