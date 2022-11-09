Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial audiogram

    TURKEY

    09.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    An audiogram depicting the stone memorial from September 9, 2002 and Chaplin Dwayne Jones's speech during the remembrance at Incirlik Air Base, Sept. 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857103
    VIRIN: 220911-F-DJ826-917
    Filename: DOD_109213655
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial audiogram, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    memorial
    9/11
    remembrance
    Chaplin

