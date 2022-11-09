A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is loaded with equipment at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission in Pakistan, Sep. 11, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 03:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857101
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-AQ171-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109213613
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|PK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US delivers AID to Pakistan, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT