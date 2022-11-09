Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US delivers AID to Pakistan

    PAKISTAN

    09.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron is loaded with equipment at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission in Pakistan, Sep. 11, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857101
    VIRIN: 220911-F-AQ171-1001
    Filename: DOD_109213613
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: PK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US delivers AID to Pakistan, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Pakistan
    #CENTCOM
    #AFCENT
    #humanitarian
    #USAID

