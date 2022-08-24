Newscast on SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games. Air Force officials have selected 9,706 Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sergeant, out of 45,991 eligible, for a selection rate of 21.1% in the 2022 cycle including supplemental promotion opportunities. The U.S. Army Hosted the 2022 Warrior Games took place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from August 19th to 28th.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857099
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-DJ826-667
|Filename:
|DOD_109213595
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT