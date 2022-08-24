Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    08.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Newscast on SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games. Air Force officials have selected 9,706 Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sergeant, out of 45,991 eligible, for a selection rate of 21.1% in the 2022 cycle including supplemental promotion opportunities. The U.S. Army Hosted the 2022 Warrior Games took place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from August 19th to 28th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857099
    VIRIN: 220824-F-DJ826-667
    Filename: DOD_109213595
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    warrior
    Staff
    fitness
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT