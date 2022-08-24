video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857099" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Newscast on SSgt. Promotion and 2022 Warrior Games. Air Force officials have selected 9,706 Senior Airmen for promotion to Staff Sergeant, out of 45,991 eligible, for a selection rate of 21.1% in the 2022 cycle including supplemental promotion opportunities. The U.S. Army Hosted the 2022 Warrior Games took place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from August 19th to 28th.