Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen build mobile kitchen during ORE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    09.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 36th Wing build a mobile kitchen in support of Pacific Air Forces' dynamic force employment operation in Guam to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility in support of Exercise Slingstone 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 13, 2022. This ORE is essential to maintain operational readiness and will involve various training scenarios to prepare Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high-risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857087
    VIRIN: 220913-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_109213562
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen build mobile kitchen during ORE, by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    USAF
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT