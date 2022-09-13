Airmen with the 36th Wing build a mobile kitchen in support of Pacific Air Forces' dynamic force employment operation in Guam to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility in support of Exercise Slingstone 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 13, 2022. This ORE is essential to maintain operational readiness and will involve various training scenarios to prepare Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high-risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 02:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857087
|VIRIN:
|220913-F-XW824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109213562
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen build mobile kitchen during ORE, by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT