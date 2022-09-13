Airmen build mobile kitchen during ORE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 36th Wing build a mobile kitchen in support of Pacific Air Forces' dynamic force employment operation in Guam to project forces into the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility in support of Exercise Slingstone 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 13, 2022. This ORE is essential to maintain operational readiness and will involve various training scenarios to prepare Airmen to conduct various base functions in a high-risk environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)