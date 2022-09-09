Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB Fire and Emergency Services honors 9/11 heroes and victims

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire and Emergency Services, hosted a memorial ceremony for the first responders and innocent victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Edwards AFB FES also hosted a 9/11 Memorial Run/Walk/Murph Challenge event on the base track on Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857084
    VIRIN: 220909-F-HC101-9002
    Filename: DOD_109213386
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Edwards AFB Fire and Emergency Services honors 9/11 heroes and victims, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    September 11
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

