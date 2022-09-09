Edwards AFB Fire and Emergency Services honors 9/11 heroes and victims

The 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire and Emergency Services, hosted a memorial ceremony for the first responders and innocent victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Edwards AFB FES also hosted a 9/11 Memorial Run/Walk/Murph Challenge event on the base track on Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
