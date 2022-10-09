Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Will Remember 9/11

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    On September 11, 2001, nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda carried out the biggest attack on American soil. The extremist group hi-jacked four commercial plans, flying two into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and crashing the fourth plane in a field in Shanks Ville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
    9/11/2001 became a marked date for Americans nationwide to remember and commemorate victims whose lives were taken from the attack.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857049
    VIRIN: 220910-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_109212883
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    This work, We Will Remember 9/11, by Cpl Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

