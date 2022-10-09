We Will Remember 9/11

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On September 11, 2001, nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda carried out the biggest attack on American soil. The extremist group hi-jacked four commercial plans, flying two into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., and crashing the fourth plane in a field in Shanks Ville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

9/11/2001 became a marked date for Americans nationwide to remember and commemorate victims whose lives were taken from the attack.