    Virtual Newcomers Brief: Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield has streamlined the onboarding process through the Virtual Newcomers Brief website, stewartandhunter.com. The website offers each user a customized experience and the convenience of having everything online. Visit stewartandhunter.com to learn more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 16:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 857045
    VIRIN: 220908-A-DM187-201
    Filename: DOD_109212842
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Newcomers Brief: Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Fort Stewart
    advertisement
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Virtual
    Newcomers

