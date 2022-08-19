Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers receive Equine Therapy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, had the opportunity to receive Equine Therapy through a partnership with Hope & Healing at Hillenglade and their founder Jenn O’Neill.



This partnership has been ongoing every three months for the past 5 years (with a temporary break during the peak of COVID) where a group of up to six Soldiers get to visit the Hillenglade horse farm for three days. During their visit they learn about the horses; how to care for them; and how to interact, react, connect, and build trust between themselves and the animal.



“I love life, I love healing, and I love hope, and that is what this farm is all about,” said Jenn O’Neill. “We’ve served over 4,000 Military members and their families since 2010. I think that it’s imperative that the public sector steps up for our military heroes and their families.”