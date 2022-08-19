Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, had the opportunity to receive Equine Therapy through a partnership with Hope & Healing at Hillenglade and their founder Jenn O’Neill.
This partnership has been ongoing every three months for the past 5 years (with a temporary break during the peak of COVID) where a group of up to six Soldiers get to visit the Hillenglade horse farm for three days. During their visit they learn about the horses; how to care for them; and how to interact, react, connect, and build trust between themselves and the animal.
“I love life, I love healing, and I love hope, and that is what this farm is all about,” said Jenn O’Neill. “We’ve served over 4,000 Military members and their families since 2010. I think that it’s imperative that the public sector steps up for our military heroes and their families.”
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857040
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109212790
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers receive Equine Therapy, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT