90 second PSA regarding Soldier, off-duty risk management while riding motorcycles. The Basic Rider Course and Mentorship program are referenced.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857038
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-XQ873-482
|PIN:
|220912
|Filename:
|DOD_109212701
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Basic Rider Course Soldier Safety, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
