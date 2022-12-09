Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Mohawk returns from 92-day AFRICOM patrol

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) returns from a 92-day deployment Sept. 12, 2022. Mohawk completed a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857036
    VIRIN: 220912-G-BX086-942
    Filename: DOD_109212660
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    This work, USCGC Mohawk returns from 92-day AFRICOM patrol, by SCPO Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk returns from 92-day AFRICOM deployment

    AFRICOM
    Mohawk
    MohawktoAfrica

