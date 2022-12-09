USCGC Mohawk returns from 92-day AFRICOM patrol

The crew of the USCGC Mohawk (WMEC 913) returns from a 92-day deployment Sept. 12, 2022. Mohawk completed a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857036
|VIRIN:
|220912-G-BX086-942
|Filename:
|DOD_109212660
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk returns from 92-day AFRICOM deployment
