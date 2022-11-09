Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSM Training Summit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Slee, Command Sergeant Major, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, held a CSM Training Summit for all of the 85th USARSC's CSMs to create an environment of networking and discussing key focus areas for the Command and it's subordinate leaders.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857033
    VIRIN: 220911-A-BU909-001
    Filename: DOD_109212601
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Training Summit, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    CSM Steven Slee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT