Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Slee, Command Sergeant Major, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, held a CSM Training Summit for all of the 85th USARSC's CSMs to create an environment of networking and discussing key focus areas for the Command and it's subordinate leaders.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)