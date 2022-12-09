USS Harry S. Truman Homecoming

220912-N-KK394-2001
NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 12, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:05
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
