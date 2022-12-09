Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman Homecoming

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    220912-N-KK394-2001
    NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 12, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:05
    US 2nd Fleet
    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    RTHP

