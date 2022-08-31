Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Sub-Max and Max VO2

The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center does Sub-Max and Max VO2 testing which shows the capacity of an individual's body to transport and use oxygen during incremental exercise
This service is FREE and available to Service Members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees.
