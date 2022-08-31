Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Sub-Max and Max VO2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center does Sub-Max and Max VO2 testing which shows the capacity of an individual's body to transport and use oxygen during incremental exercise



This service is FREE and available to Service Members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees.