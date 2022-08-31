Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Sub-Max and Max VO2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center does Sub-Max and Max VO2 testing which shows the capacity of an individual's body to transport and use oxygen during incremental exercise

    This service is FREE and available to Service Members and their families, DoD civilians, and retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857026
    VIRIN: 220831-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109212552
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Army Wellness Center - Sub-Max and Max VO2, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT