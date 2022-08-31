U.S. Coast Guard T.R.A.M.U.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Did you know that the coast guard has mobile medical readiness units? The TRAMU or Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit can adjust to whatever the needs of the unit they are visiting are. It can be set up to do PHA’s or physical health assessments, HIV blood draws, immunization shots, dental exams and cleanings, as well as other services! Whatever our members require in order to maintain their readiness, the TRAMU can do! The TRAMU can travel and embed with any unit, using their facilities to set up shop in order to do perform medical services putting those members from the red or yellow, back into the green, giving them more time to focus on their missions and training. There are currently 4 TRAMU’s with a potential of 9, one for each district in the Coast Guard! (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)