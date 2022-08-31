Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard T.R.A.M.U.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Did you know that the coast guard has mobile medical readiness units? The TRAMU or Tailored Readiness Availability Mobile Unit can adjust to whatever the needs of the unit they are visiting are. It can be set up to do PHA’s or physical health assessments, HIV blood draws, immunization shots, dental exams and cleanings, as well as other services! Whatever our members require in order to maintain their readiness, the TRAMU can do! The TRAMU can travel and embed with any unit, using their facilities to set up shop in order to do perform medical services putting those members from the red or yellow, back into the green, giving them more time to focus on their missions and training. There are currently 4 TRAMU’s with a potential of 9, one for each district in the Coast Guard! (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857025
    VIRIN: 220831-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109212485
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard T.R.A.M.U., by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Support
    Readiness
    Operational
    Northeast
    First District

