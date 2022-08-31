Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCSE's 1st Squadron Airborne Operation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    On August 31, 2022 the Mountain JFE Training stared with an airborne operation conducted by Air Support Operations Squadron and #JCSE's 1st Squadron.
    1st Joint Communication Support Squadron experienced jumping into a valley high up in the Alaskan Mountains while in an arctic climate .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857016
    VIRIN: 220831-A-IS599-010
    Filename: DOD_109212326
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCSE's 1st Squadron Airborne Operation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airforce
    Airborne
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT