JCSE's 1st Squadron Airborne Operation

On August 31, 2022 the Mountain JFE Training stared with an airborne operation conducted by Air Support Operations Squadron and #JCSE's 1st Squadron.
1st Joint Communication Support Squadron experienced jumping into a valley high up in the Alaskan Mountains while in an arctic climate .
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857016
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-IS599-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109212326
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
