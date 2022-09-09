On Friday, Sept. 9, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held at the RIA 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field. That same morning, Soldiers and Civilians took to Rodman Avenue, from the parking lot of Memorial Field, to walk 2.5 miles. Each walker carried a bundle of 25 small American flags, which they placed in the ground at the RIA 9/11 memorial, creating a "field of honor." Each flag represented one of the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857010
|VIRIN:
|220909-A-IK992-235
|Filename:
|DOD_109212260
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Walk and Ceremony, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT