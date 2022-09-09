9/11 Remembrance Walk and Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Friday, Sept. 9, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held at the RIA 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field. That same morning, Soldiers and Civilians took to Rodman Avenue, from the parking lot of Memorial Field, to walk 2.5 miles. Each walker carried a bundle of 25 small American flags, which they placed in the ground at the RIA 9/11 memorial, creating a "field of honor." Each flag represented one of the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.