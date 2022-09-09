Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Walk and Ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On Friday, Sept. 9, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was held at the RIA 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field. That same morning, Soldiers and Civilians took to Rodman Avenue, from the parking lot of Memorial Field, to walk 2.5 miles. Each walker carried a bundle of 25 small American flags, which they placed in the ground at the RIA 9/11 memorial, creating a "field of honor." Each flag represented one of the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857010
    VIRIN: 220909-A-IK992-235
    Filename: DOD_109212260
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    TAGS

    9/11
    9/11 remembrance ceremony
    rock island arsenal
    army sustainment command
    never forget

