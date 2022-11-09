video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and Poolees from across the state of Arizona participate in a 9/11 memorial run on Sept. 10, 2022, at Bell Bank Park, Mesa, Arizona. The run was to remember and honor all those who were affected by the terror attacks, 21 years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brennan J. Beauton)