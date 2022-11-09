Marines and Poolees from across the state of Arizona participate in a 9/11 memorial run on Sept. 10, 2022, at Bell Bank Park, Mesa, Arizona. The run was to remember and honor all those who were affected by the terror attacks, 21 years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brennan J. Beauton)
