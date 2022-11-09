Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Memorial Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brennan Beauton 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Marines and Poolees from across the state of Arizona participate in a 9/11 memorial run on Sept. 10, 2022, at Bell Bank Park, Mesa, Arizona. The run was to remember and honor all those who were affected by the terror attacks, 21 years ago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brennan J. Beauton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857009
    VIRIN: 220910-M-VV856-1001
    Filename: DOD_109212245
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Run, by Sgt Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    USMC
    9/11
    Marines
    MCRC
    poolees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT