    The Path: AFSOC After 9/11

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra, Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval and Airman 1st Class Cassidy Thomas

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Cannon Air Force Base commemorates the attacks on 9/11/2001. The significance and impact of those attacks is not lost after all these years and we continue to mourn for the 2,996 men, women and children we lost that day. As we look towards the future we continue to dedicate our efforts to the deliberate development of our Airmen across the installation and execute specialized airpower at any given moment.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857007
    VIRIN: 220911-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109212219
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, The Path: AFSOC After 9/11, by A1C Mateo Parra, A1C Alexis Sandoval and A1C Cassidy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    AFSOC

    Air Force

    9/11
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Never Forgot

