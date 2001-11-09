Cannon Air Force Base commemorates the attacks on 9/11/2001. The significance and impact of those attacks is not lost after all these years and we continue to mourn for the 2,996 men, women and children we lost that day. As we look towards the future we continue to dedicate our efforts to the deliberate development of our Airmen across the installation and execute specialized airpower at any given moment.
|09.11.2022
|09.12.2022 13:04
|Newscasts
|857007
|220911-F-AP057-1001
|DOD_109212219
|00:02:06
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|1
|1
This work, The Path: AFSOC After 9/11, by A1C Mateo Parra, A1C Alexis Sandoval and A1C Cassidy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
9/11
Air Force Special Operations Command
AFSOC
Air Force
