The Path: AFSOC After 9/11

Cannon Air Force Base commemorates the attacks on 9/11/2001. The significance and impact of those attacks is not lost after all these years and we continue to mourn for the 2,996 men, women and children we lost that day. As we look towards the future we continue to dedicate our efforts to the deliberate development of our Airmen across the installation and execute specialized airpower at any given moment.