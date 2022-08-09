CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 8, 2022) In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Care Team hosted an awareness event and opening ceremonies for 22 unique wellness opportunities being held in September. Care Team contributors, including Fleet and Family Support Services, the American Red Cross, and USO handed out behavioral health information before guest speakers shared their experiences and feelings regarding suicide prevention. At the conclusion of the ceremony, senior leadership from each of the branches and major commands on the installation signed a joint proclamation reaffirming a commitment to the needs of their personnel, identifying service members’ mental health as a key readiness issue. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 13:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857006
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-AE068-0062
|Filename:
|DOD_109212206
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Month event held on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
