Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month event held on Camp Lemonnier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 8, 2022) In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Care Team hosted an awareness event and opening ceremonies for 22 unique wellness opportunities being held in September. Care Team contributors, including Fleet and Family Support Services, the American Red Cross, and USO handed out behavioral health information before guest speakers shared their experiences and feelings regarding suicide prevention. At the conclusion of the ceremony, senior leadership from each of the branches and major commands on the installation signed a joint proclamation reaffirming a commitment to the needs of their personnel, identifying service members’ mental health as a key readiness issue. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857006
    VIRIN: 220908-N-AE068-0062
    Filename: DOD_109212206
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month event held on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    Djibouti
    Red Cross
    USO
    Camp Lemonnier
    behavioral health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT