    134th Air Refueling Wing participates in local air show

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing participate in the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. Air Shows provide an opportunity for the general public to see and understand the capabilities of the military.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857004
    VIRIN: 220912-Z-RY227-001
    Filename: DOD_109212169
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TN, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 134th Air Refueling Wing participates in local air show, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Knoxville
    Air Show
    ANG

