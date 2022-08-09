Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by: Sgt. Newton, Sharifa, AFN Vicenza)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856996
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-BM078-1074
|Filename:
|DOD_109212041
|Length:
|00:10:37
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Saber Junction 22 B-roll, by SGT SHARIFA NEWTON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
173rd Airborne Brigade
Paratrooper
Saber Junction
SETAF-AF
LEAVE A COMMENT