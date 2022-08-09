Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saber Junction 22 B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. SHARIFA NEWTON 

    AFN Vicenza

    Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by: Sgt. Newton, Sharifa, AFN Vicenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856996
    VIRIN: 220908-A-BM078-1074
    Filename: DOD_109212041
    Length: 00:10:37
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 22 B-roll, by SGT SHARIFA NEWTON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratrooper

    Saber Junction

    SETAF-AF

    TAGS

    Germany
    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Paratrooper
    Saber Junction
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT