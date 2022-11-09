Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chopper Down

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BW, GERMANY

    09.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Barrington 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A CH-47 Chinook crew from 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, simulates and a mechanical failure and hard landing in a combat zone.

    CW2 Kevin Costa
    1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856987
    VIRIN: 220911-A-OI831-025
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109211782
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chopper Down, by SGT James Barrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Army reserve
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    1-214th
    1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion
    Saber Junction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT