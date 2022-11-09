A CH-47 Chinook crew from 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, simulates and a mechanical failure and hard landing in a combat zone.
CW2 Kevin Costa
1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856987
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-OI831-025
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109211782
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Chopper Down, by SGT James Barrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation
LEAVE A COMMENT