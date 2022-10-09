Gobi Wolf 2022 Closing Ceremony

Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 concluded with a closing ceremony held on Sept. 10. Participants received awards and certificates of completion from Mongolian Maj. Gen. G. Aruinbuyan, the director of the National Emergency Management Agency. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.
