Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    As part of military medicine's "Pivot to Readiness", the U.S. Army Medical Command is reorganizing and re-designating its Regional Health Commands to Medical Readiness Commands. During four ceremonies the Regional Health Commands will reflag and become Medical Readiness Commands.

    We are building the future of Army Medicine. Medical reform and restructuring will enhance the ability to recruit, organize, train, and equip medical Soldiers and leaders capable of supporting the current and future force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856977
    VIRIN: 220908-A-AM516-942
    Filename: DOD_109211608
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Medical Readiness
    MRC
    Medical Readiness Command East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT