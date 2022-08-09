U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As part of military medicine's "Pivot to Readiness", the U.S. Army Medical Command is reorganizing and re-designating its Regional Health Commands to Medical Readiness Commands. During four ceremonies the Regional Health Commands will reflag and become Medical Readiness Commands.



We are building the future of Army Medicine. Medical reform and restructuring will enhance the ability to recruit, organize, train, and equip medical Soldiers and leaders capable of supporting the current and future force.