As part of military medicine's "Pivot to Readiness", the U.S. Army Medical Command is reorganizing and re-designating its Regional Health Commands to Medical Readiness Commands. During four ceremonies the Regional Health Commands will reflag and become Medical Readiness Commands.
We are building the future of Army Medicine. Medical reform and restructuring will enhance the ability to recruit, organize, train, and equip medical Soldiers and leaders capable of supporting the current and future force.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856977
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-AM516-942
|Filename:
|DOD_109211608
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
