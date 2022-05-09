Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready-Aim-Fire! (Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sep 12, 2022 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot, hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight, brought out 130 military participants, all vying to place in the top 10 percent.
    The event was held at the Chapman Training Annex Aug. 27. Competitors received a briefing on the Beretta M9 pistol, along with a safety briefing, before going out on the range. Shooters fired at 25 yards single-handed as well as double during slow/rapid firing portions of the course.
    “This competition helped bring units from all around Lackland together and bring a sense of normalcy back into our lives,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sippola, 37th TRSS.
    Sippola organized the event along with Staff Sgt. Anthony Diehm; Staff Sgt. Dustin Fowler and his spouse, Brittany Fowler; Michael Sherburne; Matthew Viggato; and all Combat Arms instructors from the 37th TRSS.
    The top 10 percent best shooters, named below, may now wear the Air Force Bronze Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge on their blue uniform. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Brian G. Rhodes, 502d ABW, Public Affairs - Story by: Annette Crawford, 37th Training Wing, Public Affairs) #JBSAT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856974
    VIRIN: 220905-F-XZ183-082
    Filename: DOD_109211594
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready-Aim-Fire! (Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot), by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

