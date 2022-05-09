Ready-Aim-Fire! (Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sep 12, 2022 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot, hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight, brought out 130 military participants, all vying to place in the top 10 percent.

The event was held at the Chapman Training Annex Aug. 27. Competitors received a briefing on the Beretta M9 pistol, along with a safety briefing, before going out on the range. Shooters fired at 25 yards single-handed as well as double during slow/rapid firing portions of the course.

“This competition helped bring units from all around Lackland together and bring a sense of normalcy back into our lives,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sippola, 37th TRSS.

Sippola organized the event along with Staff Sgt. Anthony Diehm; Staff Sgt. Dustin Fowler and his spouse, Brittany Fowler; Michael Sherburne; Matthew Viggato; and all Combat Arms instructors from the 37th TRSS.

The top 10 percent best shooters, named below, may now wear the Air Force Bronze Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge on their blue uniform. (U.S. Air Force Video by: Brian G. Rhodes, 502d ABW, Public Affairs - Story by: Annette Crawford, 37th Training Wing, Public Affairs) #JBSAT