The Big Picture: The United Nations Forces Cross the 38th Parallel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856965" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

111.TV.177 – This episode of the U.S. Army-produced program “The Big Picture” follows activities conducted by U.S. and ROK forces probing north of Korea’s 38th parallel. Covering 20 March to 20 April 1951, the film first details “Operation Tomahawk,” which saw thousands of parachutists from the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team drop behind enemy lines near Monsan. Also depicted are the 1st ROK Division’s crossing of the Imjin River under U.S. artillery support, tactical napalm strikes clearing the way for advancing U.S. infantry, as well as the reconnaissance activities of tank-infantry teams passing beyond the 38th parallel. This episode additionally highlights General Eisenhower’s formal activation of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and the subsequent building of its facilities in France.