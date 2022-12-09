Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The United Nations Forces Cross the 38th Parallel

    MA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.177 – This episode of the U.S. Army-produced program “The Big Picture” follows activities conducted by U.S. and ROK forces probing north of Korea’s 38th parallel. Covering 20 March to 20 April 1951, the film first details “Operation Tomahawk,” which saw thousands of parachutists from the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team drop behind enemy lines near Monsan. Also depicted are the 1st ROK Division’s crossing of the Imjin River under U.S. artillery support, tactical napalm strikes clearing the way for advancing U.S. infantry, as well as the reconnaissance activities of tank-infantry teams passing beyond the 38th parallel. This episode additionally highlights General Eisenhower’s formal activation of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and the subsequent building of its facilities in France.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856965
    VIRIN: 220912-O-QT950-468
    Filename: DOD_109211491
    Length: 00:29:15
    Location: MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army Signal Corps
    38th Parallel
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmerman
    UN Forces Cross the 38th Parallel

