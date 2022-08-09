Air Combat Command's Cooling Vest

Senior Airman Thomas Rentschler from the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., wears the cooling vest for a video on September 8, 2022.
In 2020, Air Combat Command's science and technology team, headed by Dr. John Matyjas, ACC chief scientist, conducted a study alongside the 1st Fighter Wing to address heat-related incidents at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The study resulted in RINI Technologies facilitating a trial with the battery-powered cooling vest.
ACC is taking the lead to protect Airmen from the heat to continue to provide combat air, space, and cyber power and the combat support that assures mission success.
Who's Next?
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 09:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856962
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-GU004-0238
|Filename:
|DOD_109211466
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
