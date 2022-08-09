Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Combat Command's Cooling Vest

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Thomas Rentschler from the 94th Fighter Generation Squadron, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., wears the cooling vest for a video on September 8, 2022.

    In 2020, Air Combat Command's science and technology team, headed by Dr. John Matyjas, ACC chief scientist, conducted a study alongside the 1st Fighter Wing to address heat-related incidents at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The study resulted in RINI Technologies facilitating a trial with the battery-powered cooling vest.

    ACC is taking the lead to protect Airmen from the heat to continue to provide combat air, space, and cyber power and the combat support that assures mission success.

