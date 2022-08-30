U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a panel discussion with students from a Japanese women’s university at the Ocean Breeze, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. Students were able to ask questions and interact with women in the Navy and Marine Corps who are stationed on Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 02:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856943
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-DG088-988
|Filename:
|DOD_109210804
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN: Women's Panel, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
