446th Airlift Wing Family Readiness gives out bags full of school supplies to reservists and their families.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 19:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|856929
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-PK337-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109210444
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 446th Airlift Wing Backpack Giveaway, by SSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT