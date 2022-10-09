Security forces train to protect and defend using non-lethal force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856918" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, Security Forces Squadron conduct asp baton training at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2022. Members must be proficient and demonstrate the ability to keep an assailant under control, use verbal commands, deliver non-lethal force, and maintain positive control of the asp baton. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)