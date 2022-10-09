Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security forces train to protect and defend using non-lethal force

    UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, Security Forces Squadron conduct asp baton training at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2022.  Members must be proficient and demonstrate the ability to keep an assailant under control, use verbal commands, deliver non-lethal force, and maintain positive control of the asp baton. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 16:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856918
    VIRIN: 220910-F-PL327-529
    Filename: DOD_109210145
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: UPPER MARLBORO, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security forces train to protect and defend using non-lethal force, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    non-lethal
    baton
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    DCNG
    DCANG

