Security forces train to protect and defend using non-lethal force

Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, Security Forces Squadron conduct asp baton training at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 10, 2022. Members must be proficient and demonstrate the ability to keep an assailant under control, use verbal commands, deliver non-lethal force, and maintain positive control of the asp baton. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 16:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856918
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-PL327-529
|Filename:
|DOD_109210145
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|UPPER MARLBORO, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
