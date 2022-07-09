Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    154th Wing in-flight Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown, Tech. Sgt. Tabitha Hurst and Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    154th Wing leaders took to the skies for an unforgettable change of command as part of Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson’s final flight.

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Harris, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, presided over the airborne ceremony aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as Carlson relinquished command of the 154th Wing to Col. Phillip L. Mallory.

    The two aviators were congratulated by friends and ‘Ohana as they returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in celebration of their career milestones and services to the Air National Guard’s largest and most complex wing.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856917
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-F3907-0001
    Filename: DOD_109210042
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    154th Wing
    Fini-flight

