154th Wing in-flight Change of Command

154th Wing leaders took to the skies for an unforgettable change of command as part of Brig. Gen. Dann S. Carlson’s final flight.



Brig. Gen. Joseph Harris, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, presided over the airborne ceremony aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker as Carlson relinquished command of the 154th Wing to Col. Phillip L. Mallory.



The two aviators were congratulated by friends and ‘Ohana as they returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in celebration of their career milestones and services to the Air National Guard’s largest and most complex wing.