    Cincinnati Bengals Shoutout - Col. William T. McElhinney III

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William T. McElhinney III, Vice Commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, gives a shoutout to National Football League team Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 14:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856915
    VIRIN: 220911-F-FK467-3001
    Filename: DOD_109209847
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
    Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cincinnati Bengals Shoutout - Col. William T. McElhinney III, by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    914th Air Refueling Wing
    NFL2022
    NFL2022 Shoutout
    NFL Cincinnati Bengals
    Niagara Falls Air Refueling Station

