    Sailors and Marines Engage the Public at Port Covington Festival

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Sailors and Marines engaged with the public at the Port Covington Festival during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kyleigh Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856911
    VIRIN: 220910-N-XA496-033
    PIN: 6
    Filename: DOD_109209819
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Ceremonial Guard
    Navy
    Marines
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22

