BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Sailors and Marines engaged with the public at the Port Covington Festival during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kyleigh Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856911
|VIRIN:
|220910-N-XA496-033
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_109209819
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors and Marines Engage the Public at Port Covington Festival, by PO3 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT