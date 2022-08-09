Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Station Miami Beach conducts non-complaint vessel use of force training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement crew training off Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2022. These training evolutions prepare pursuit crews for the dangerous and difficult tasks that require skills and understanding essential to intercept, approach, and engage non-compliant vessels at high-speed and at close proximity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Sinclair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856906
    VIRIN: 220908-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109209700
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Miami Beach conducts non-complaint vessel use of force training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    coast guard
    Sector Miami
    Station Miami
    Non compliant vessel training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT