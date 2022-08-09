A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement crew training off Miami, Florida, Sept. 8, 2022. These training evolutions prepare pursuit crews for the dangerous and difficult tasks that require skills and understanding essential to intercept, approach, and engage non-compliant vessels at high-speed and at close proximity. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Sinclair)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856906
|VIRIN:
|220908-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109209700
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Station Miami Beach conducts non-complaint vessel use of force training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
