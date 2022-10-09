Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Memorial Service at Morraine Valley Community College

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALOS HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A 9/11 Memorial Service was held at Morraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, Illinois, Sept. 10, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856897
    VIRIN: 220910-A-UW247-590
    Filename: DOD_109209572
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PALOS HILLS, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Service at Morraine Valley Community College, by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Remembrance
    318th
    Army Reserve
    Flag

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT