Maryland Fleet Week Ship Arrivals Past Fort McHenry

BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Royal Danish Navy training ship Denmark transit past Fort McHenry on their way to Baltimore's Port Covington and Inner Harbor for during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Patrick Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856896
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-JP566-645
|PIN:
|5
|Filename:
|DOD_109209566
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
