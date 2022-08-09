Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week Ship Arrivals Past Fort McHenry

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2022) - USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and Royal Danish Navy training ship Denmark transit past Fort McHenry on their way to Baltimore's Port Covington and Inner Harbor for during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's third time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by MCC Patrick Gordon)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week Ship Arrivals Past Fort McHenry, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Carter Hall
    mdfleetweek
    MDFleetWeek22
    Danmark

