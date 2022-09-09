A deployed small boat law enforcement crew from Sector Key West stopped this rustic vessel about 18 miles south of Key West, Florida, Sept 9, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856895
|VIRIN:
|220909-G-KT616-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109209565
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 50 people to Cuba, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
