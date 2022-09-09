Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 50 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A deployed small boat law enforcement crew from Sector Key West stopped this rustic vessel about 18 miles south of Key West, Florida, Sept 9, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856895
    VIRIN: 220909-G-KT616-1003
    Filename: DOD_109209565
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    OVS

